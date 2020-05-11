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Serpent's Lair Technology (Re-post) - Dream of Famous Magician/The Greatest Showman movie expose/ 5G
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61 views • May 11, 2020
Originally published Feb. 27, 2019
2 Thessalonians 2: 8-10 (KJV): And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.
What is a "lying wonder"? It's fake, a technologically fabricated "reality" - not reality at all. Jesus is the Way, the Truth and the Life. The word "truth" here is the Greek word for "reality". The only true reality is the one Jesus created. He is reality. We find the truth in him.
This is the first part of a video examining Satan's plan to showcase his alternative techno-reality within these technologically equipped sports and entertainment venues.
So sorry for the low volume on the dream video clip! Please see the original video, if you can't get it to play loud enough. I've had such a battle to get this video done, that I can't hear to start over again. I feel I must just press on and do the best I can. God bless you for your patience!
Website: whatis5g.info Video: 5G in 5 Minutes. https://youtu.be/hKowG0XV50k
Famous magician dream (original video- skip to minute 18:20 for dream): https://youtu.be/zH1G2oZfb1A
Project Bluebeam video: https://youtu.be/nsd6qVsefy4
Anthony Patch video on "hard light" (producing solid matter): video removed. If I find another, will post here.
2 Thessalonians 2: 8-10 (KJV): And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.
What is a "lying wonder"? It's fake, a technologically fabricated "reality" - not reality at all. Jesus is the Way, the Truth and the Life. The word "truth" here is the Greek word for "reality". The only true reality is the one Jesus created. He is reality. We find the truth in him.
This is the first part of a video examining Satan's plan to showcase his alternative techno-reality within these technologically equipped sports and entertainment venues.
So sorry for the low volume on the dream video clip! Please see the original video, if you can't get it to play loud enough. I've had such a battle to get this video done, that I can't hear to start over again. I feel I must just press on and do the best I can. God bless you for your patience!
Website: whatis5g.info Video: 5G in 5 Minutes. https://youtu.be/hKowG0XV50k
Famous magician dream (original video- skip to minute 18:20 for dream): https://youtu.be/zH1G2oZfb1A
Project Bluebeam video: https://youtu.be/nsd6qVsefy4
Anthony Patch video on "hard light" (producing solid matter): video removed. If I find another, will post here.
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