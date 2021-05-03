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You Will Be HATED
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62 views • May 03, 2021
2 Timothy 3:12 - Yea, and all that will live godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution.
John 15:18 - If the world hate you, ye know that it hated me before it hated you.
1 Peter 3:17 - For it is better, if the will of God be so, that ye suffer for well doing, than for evil doing.
1 Peter 3:14 - But and if ye suffer for righteousness' sake, happy are ye: and be not afraid of their terror, neither be troubled;
1 Peter 3:16 - Having a good conscience; that, whereas they speak evil of you, as of evildoers, they may be ashamed that falsely accuse your good conversation in Christ.
Matthew 5:10 - Blessed are they which are persecuted for righteousness' sake: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.
Luke 6:22 - Blessed are ye, when men shall hate you, and when they shall separate you from their company, and shall reproach you, and cast out your name as evil, for the Son of man's sake.
1 John 3:13 - Marvel not, my brethren, if the world hate you.
Matthew 5:44 - But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you;
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John 15:18 - If the world hate you, ye know that it hated me before it hated you.
1 Peter 3:17 - For it is better, if the will of God be so, that ye suffer for well doing, than for evil doing.
1 Peter 3:14 - But and if ye suffer for righteousness' sake, happy are ye: and be not afraid of their terror, neither be troubled;
1 Peter 3:16 - Having a good conscience; that, whereas they speak evil of you, as of evildoers, they may be ashamed that falsely accuse your good conversation in Christ.
Matthew 5:10 - Blessed are they which are persecuted for righteousness' sake: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.
Luke 6:22 - Blessed are ye, when men shall hate you, and when they shall separate you from their company, and shall reproach you, and cast out your name as evil, for the Son of man's sake.
1 John 3:13 - Marvel not, my brethren, if the world hate you.
Matthew 5:44 - But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you;
**PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO FALLEN WORLD FILMS**
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/user/WakingUpWisconsin
BITCHUTE - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/54tepH4Af5ys/
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-729333
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@FallenWorldFilms:6
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