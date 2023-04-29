Richard Dreyfuss: It's Horsesh*t To Put Political Parties Over The Constitution

"By not knowing the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration, by not knowing the birth tale of America, we cheat ourselves tremendously, and we change the values that are so important and so unique to us"





https://rumble.com/v2l4tdc-richard-dreyfuss-its-horsesht-to-put-political-parties-over-the-constitutio.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=3