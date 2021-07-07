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Watch Alex Jones Predict Door to Door Vaccination Sqauds
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410 views • July 07, 2021
As far back as April 2020 during the COVID pandemic Alex Jones said Big Government would use this crisisto institute door to door civilian vaccination squads, something that was hinted to by Obama as far back as 2008
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