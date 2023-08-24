X22 REPORT Ep. 3147a - As The Elections Get Closer The Economy Is Going To Get Worse

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3147a - August 23, 2023
As The Elections Get Closer The Economy Is Going To Get Worse
The more the [WEF] does to push their agenda the worse it gets for them. The German economy is breaking down and the people are being brought to the precipice. The same thing is happening in the US, as we approach the 2024 election the economy is going to get worse and the people are going to see the liars.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
http://x22gold.com or call 877-646-5347
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.