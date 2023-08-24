X22 REPORT Ep. 3147a - As The Elections Get Closer The Economy Is Going To Get Worse

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3147a - August 23, 2023

As The Elections Get Closer The Economy Is Going To Get Worse





The more the [WEF] does to push their agenda the worse it gets for them. The German economy is breaking down and the people are being brought to the precipice. The same thing is happening in the US, as we approach the 2024 election the economy is going to get worse and the people are going to see the liars.

