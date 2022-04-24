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(New) '2000 Mules' Documentary Trailer | Bombshell Evidence of Voter Fraud.
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103 views • April 24, 2022
This is the new trailer! Exciting stuff! 2000 Mules will release on May 2nd and May 4th in select theatres. Virtual streaming release is May 7th.

True the Vote has been working with Dinesh D’Souza to create this bombshell movie that uses footage and tracking data they obtained of ballot boxes in key states across America used to steal the election in 2020.

Here’s the official trailer for “2000 Mules.” It’s the movie we’ve all been waiting for.
Based on the research of TRUE THE VOTE, a non profit that utilized advanced geo-tracking of the cell phones used by the mules. Produced by Dinesh D'Souza.

Please share! And go to 2000Mules.com to buy your ticket to see the movie in its premiere week
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investigationvoter fraudproofdocumentarymovie trailer2000 mules
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