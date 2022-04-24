(New) '2000 Mules' Documentary Trailer | Bombshell Evidence of Voter Fraud.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
True the Vote has been working with Dinesh D’Souza to create this bombshell movie that uses footage and tracking data they obtained of ballot boxes in key states across America used to steal the election in 2020.
Here’s the official trailer for “2000 Mules.” It’s the movie we’ve all been waiting for.
Based on the research of TRUE THE VOTE, a non profit that utilized advanced geo-tracking of the cell phones used by the mules. Produced by Dinesh D'Souza.
Please share! And go to 2000Mules.com to buy your ticket to see the movie in its premiere week