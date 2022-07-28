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NIGHT SHADOWS 07272022 -- The 4th Reich and the UFO. Time Travel Round Table with Barry Roffman
NIGHT SHADOWS
NIGHT SHADOWS
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249 views • July 28, 2022

Barry Roffman joins Larry & Stewart to explore the mysteries of time, space, multiverses and what Barry's research has led him to believe in this extended program. Barry's research into the Torah Codes has unveiled such things as time travelers and much more in this wild world we live in. It appears that many mysteries of the universe will be unlocked as we approach the time of the end. We will also investigate current events, UFO activity, the 4th Reich and more in this extended broadcast. Hopefully we will not be censored...

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Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI  54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317

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FREE!!  Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view

https://roffmanmarsresearch.com/?page_id=3879

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obamaaliensmarsufosmultiversetimetravelstewartbestnightshadowslarrytaylorbarryroffmanarkcode4threich20andback
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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