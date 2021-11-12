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Rittenhouse Prosecutor Attacks Witness Drew Hernandez' Footage as 'Biased' Because He Had a Lawyer
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60 views • November 12, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the live feed of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial where the prosecutor attacked Drew Hernandez of https://drewhlive.com/ bias and credibility of the footage he provided because he retained a lawyer who verified the evidence.
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The Alex Jones Show
https://www.banned.video/
The Alex Jones Show
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