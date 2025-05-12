BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump’s SHOCKING Turn Against Netanyahu! Is It Real? w/ Catherine Austin Fitts
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
9983 followers
426 views • 23 hours ago

Reports are emerging that President Donald Trump has cut off communication with Benjamin Netanyahu over concerns that the Israeli Prime Minister is seeking to manipulate Trump into pursuing policies beneficial to Israel but not the United States. Trump has recently been accused even by allies of abandoning his “America First” stance in favor of a more “Israel First” approach.

Jimmy and former HUD Assistant Director Catherine Austin Fitts discuss what will need to happen to demonstrate whether this break with Israel is real or just so much talk.

Catherine Austin Fitts on Twitter: https://x.com/solari_the

Catherine Austin Fitts’ website: https://solari.com/

-----------------

Go to http://juvent.com/dore and start moving like you’re supposed to. Code DORE gets. you $300 off at checkout. Your joints will thank you—trust me.

Become a Premium Member: https://jimmydore.com/membership/

Go to a Live Show: https://www.jimmydore.com/tour

Mirrored - The Jimmy Dore Show


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
trumpisraelnetanyahucatherine austin fitts
