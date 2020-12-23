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The Education Of Great Men Of The Past Compared To Today - You May Be Shocked!
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36 views • December 23, 2020
From Moses, and before, to the Founding Fathers and even up to today, there are many who get a truly great education, one that asks questions and seeks answers and knows how to obtain those answers and make them useful. However, in today's political climate, the law is being usurped in the name of education, which really ends up being indoctrination. Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me in this episode to walk through that history.
See more here: https://settingbrushfires.com/the-education-of-great-men-of-the-past-compared-to-today-you-may-be-shocked/
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See more here: https://settingbrushfires.com/the-education-of-great-men-of-the-past-compared-to-today-you-may-be-shocked/
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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