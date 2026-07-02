The Most Horrifying Man Made Gods in Fiction

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What happens when humanity stops worshipping gods… and starts building them?





In this video, we dive into the most horrifying artificial gods in fiction — machines, systems, experiments, and cosmic intelligences that were never meant to be worshipped, but somehow became something far worse.





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Researched, written, edited, and produced by the @thegreatabyss1 team.





Music produced by @IronCthulhuApocalypse (License Control).





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Timestamps:





00:00 - Introduction

00:20 - Mother Brain

04:50 - Samaritan

08:52 - AM

13:12 - WAU

17:00 - Father

20:55 - Deus

24:13 - The Numidium

28:42 - The Healing Church

32:42 - The Human Instrumentality

36:49 - The Emperor of Mankind

