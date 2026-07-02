The Most Horrifying Man Made Gods in Fiction

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What happens when humanity stops worshipping gods… and starts building them?
In this video, we dive into the most horrifying artificial gods in fiction — machines, systems, experiments, and cosmic intelligences that were never meant to be worshipped, but somehow became something far worse.
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Researched, written, edited, and produced by the @thegreatabyss1 team.
Music produced by @IronCthulhuApocalypse (License Control).
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Timestamps:
00:00 - Introduction
00:20 - Mother Brain
04:50 - Samaritan
08:52 - AM
13:12 - WAU
17:00 - Father
20:55 - Deus
24:13 - The Numidium
28:42 - The Healing Church
32:42 - The Human Instrumentality
36:49 - The Emperor of Mankind