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The Most Horrifying Man Made Gods in Fiction
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20 views • 2 days ago

Mirrored Content

What happens when humanity stops worshipping gods… and starts building them?


In this video, we dive into the most horrifying artificial gods in fiction — machines, systems, experiments, and cosmic intelligences that were never meant to be worshipped, but somehow became something far worse.


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Researched, written, edited, and produced by the @thegreatabyss1 team.


Music produced by @IronCthulhuApocalypse (License Control).


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Timestamps:


00:00 - Introduction

00:20 - Mother Brain

04:50 - Samaritan

08:52 - AM

13:12 - WAU

17:00 - Father

20:55 - Deus

24:13 - The Numidium

28:42 - The Healing Church

32:42 - The Human Instrumentality

36:49 - The Emperor of Mankind

Keywords
humanityhorrorgodsfictionlore
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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