A Place To Stay









I met Robert early Sunday morning as he was disembarking from the bus that had just pulled into the Greyhound station.





I had been making my way with the young journalist Nate over to Lewis who was speaking to several of Robert's fellow passengers.





I heard a voice come from the crowd standing before me saying, "Now that's a beautiful service dog! I miss mine, I had to leave her behind."





As he was saying this the man starts scrolling his phone looking for pictures of his 160lb doberman to show me.





He introduced himself to me as Robert, he was on his way to Seattle.





At this point, Lewis was praying over a young girl who was sitting in the corner of the building so I went to join him.





After the prayer was over Robert and another concerned passenger began telling us how they cared for the girl on their journey to Spokane.





The men got into conversation, Robert, a Gulf war veteran, expressed his desire to stay in Spokane, he had a bad feeling about going back to Seattle, a place he once lived.





Lewis offered to help him search for shelters and veterans services in Spokane if he really wanted to stay.





The two exchanged numbers and parted ways.





Lewis after finishing the interview with Nate, got straight to work reaching out to local contacts to find veteran services.





Robert took the bus to Seattle to pick up the packages he has forwarded ahead of him. The two men stayed in contact throughout the evening.





Monday morning came, Robert called and wanted to head back to Spokane and asked if Lewis could help him find a shelter.





With recommendation from a past resident, we located a clean place that offers many services to help people get back on their feet as well as daily showers & 3 meals a day.





Lewis helped Robert purchase a new ticket and we picked him up after 9 in the evening with little time left to meet the 10 o'clock deadline to check into the shelter for a bed.





A grateful Robert embraced Lewis in a hug and thanked him for helping him to find a place to stay.





