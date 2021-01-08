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neverlosetruth: 'Songbird' Is Where LA Is Headed, The Country To Follow - WAKE UP, & SMELL THE TYRANNY! (MIRRORED)
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397 views • January 08, 2021
neverlosetruth: 'Songbird' Is Where LA Is Headed, The Country To Follow - WAKE UP, & SMELL THE TYRANNY! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from lbry.tv channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@neverlosetruth:0/'Songbird'-Is-Where-LA-Is-Headed,-The-Country-To-Follow---WAKE-UP,---SMELL-THE-TYRANNY!:3
All links are below.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
P.O. Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you.
Please subscribe to my back-up channels - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
Catherine Austin Fitts
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
https://news.yahoo.com/world-war-iii-says-l-140007837.html
https://triblive.com/news/once-a-model-california-now-struggles-to-tame-covid-19/
https://www.thedailybeast.com/los-angeles-covid-19-crisis-revealed-by-52-foot-trailer-of-death-at-funeral-home
https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/29/us/california-hospital-oxygen-covid/index.html
https://www.mediaite.com/entertainment/la-county-health-officials-ask-hollywood-to-strongly-consider-pausing-production-amid-covid-19-spikes/
https://deadline.com/2020/12/coronavirus-california-lockdown-extended-hospitals-overwhelmed-gavin-newsom-1234662437/
https://www.news.com.au/world/coronavirus/health/los-angeles-calls-in-national-guard-to-remove-bodies-of-coronavirus-victims/news-story/fdc1bf431d1365b45778cd91c3d1a21c
https://massprivatei.blogspot.com/2020/12/san-diego-wants-to-use-military-grade.html
https://www.gov.ca.gov/2020/12/30/governor-newsom-unveils-californias-safe-schools-for-all-plan/
https://www.gov.ca.gov/2020/12/28/governor-newsom-announces-partnership-with-cvs-and-walgreens-to-provide-pfizer-vaccines-to-residents-and-staff-in-long-term-care-facilities/
https://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/local/mayor-gloria-to-sign-order-for-enforcement-of-public-health-orders-ahead-of-nye/2483498/
https://deadline.com/2020/12/l-a-mayor-eric-garcetti-police-enforce-covid-19-rules-sean-feucht-concert-1234663271/
https://ww4.0123movie.net/movie/songbird-101851.html?play=1
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/01/gary-d-barnett/you-aint-seen-nothing-yet-the-worst-is-yet-to-come/
LBRY URL
lbry://@neverlosetruth#0/'Songbird'-Is-Where-LA-Is-Headed,-The-Country-To-Follow---WAKE-UP,---SMELL-THE-TYRANNY!#3
Claim ID
36e17cabc9828f61009c3f2f5ba42e762a27d1ff
Languages
en
Media Type
video/mp4
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International
113.43 MB
Mirrored from lbry.tv channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@neverlosetruth:0/'Songbird'-Is-Where-LA-Is-Headed,-The-Country-To-Follow---WAKE-UP,---SMELL-THE-TYRANNY!:3
All links are below.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
P.O. Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you.
Please subscribe to my back-up channels - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
Catherine Austin Fitts
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
https://news.yahoo.com/world-war-iii-says-l-140007837.html
https://triblive.com/news/once-a-model-california-now-struggles-to-tame-covid-19/
https://www.thedailybeast.com/los-angeles-covid-19-crisis-revealed-by-52-foot-trailer-of-death-at-funeral-home
https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/29/us/california-hospital-oxygen-covid/index.html
https://www.mediaite.com/entertainment/la-county-health-officials-ask-hollywood-to-strongly-consider-pausing-production-amid-covid-19-spikes/
https://deadline.com/2020/12/coronavirus-california-lockdown-extended-hospitals-overwhelmed-gavin-newsom-1234662437/
https://www.news.com.au/world/coronavirus/health/los-angeles-calls-in-national-guard-to-remove-bodies-of-coronavirus-victims/news-story/fdc1bf431d1365b45778cd91c3d1a21c
https://massprivatei.blogspot.com/2020/12/san-diego-wants-to-use-military-grade.html
https://www.gov.ca.gov/2020/12/30/governor-newsom-unveils-californias-safe-schools-for-all-plan/
https://www.gov.ca.gov/2020/12/28/governor-newsom-announces-partnership-with-cvs-and-walgreens-to-provide-pfizer-vaccines-to-residents-and-staff-in-long-term-care-facilities/
https://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/local/mayor-gloria-to-sign-order-for-enforcement-of-public-health-orders-ahead-of-nye/2483498/
https://deadline.com/2020/12/l-a-mayor-eric-garcetti-police-enforce-covid-19-rules-sean-feucht-concert-1234663271/
https://ww4.0123movie.net/movie/songbird-101851.html?play=1
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/01/gary-d-barnett/you-aint-seen-nothing-yet-the-worst-is-yet-to-come/
LBRY URL
lbry://@neverlosetruth#0/'Songbird'-Is-Where-LA-Is-Headed,-The-Country-To-Follow---WAKE-UP,---SMELL-THE-TYRANNY!#3
Claim ID
36e17cabc9828f61009c3f2f5ba42e762a27d1ff
Languages
en
Media Type
video/mp4
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International
113.43 MB
Keywords
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