Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Parasites; NO one wants you to know, you don't want to know -BUT YOU HAVE TO
121 views
channel image
pacsteam.org
Published 19 hours ago |

Uploaded for pacsteam.org


Parasites are a very real health issue world wide - that almost NO ONE is talking about - But yes, eat more green, not because of "the climate" but because it will help people getting rid of nasty crap like hookworms inside your gut and much more nasty stuff. NEVER eat ANY raw meat and stay away from live animals as much as possible or at least be very aware of your hygiene when it comes to animals.


FACT: On average world wide when people go to the toilet to poop, more than 1/3 of "their" poop will NOT be their own poop at all, but the poop of all the parasites living inside their intestines. All kind of very sick or very overweight people or people who know something is very wrong, maybe because they always are tired and things like that, they all might very well just have their entire body infested with parasites. Remember, if they run out of space in your gut, they will eat themselves right through your body into places like e.g. your heart or eyes :


4 year old boy infected with parasites : https://imgur.com/NesLkMy


Quote from Duke Nukem : "It is all fun and games, until someone looses an eye" : https://imgur.com/5kC9qn0



Website: http://pacsteam.org


PLEASE SHARE


---

Keywords
nwoendtimelodges

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket