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1/31/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 73: At the protest site near the house of Luc Despins’ ex-wife, a policeman who was patrolling in the car gave thumbs up to our fellow fighters again and again and said, “Good job”; other policemen also said to us, “You are saving America. You are fighting for us. Thank you so much!”
#peacefulprotest #NFSC #PaulHastings #OMelvenyMyers #CCPinfiltration #NFSC #LucDespins #WeijianShan
1/31/2023 对邪恶说不第73天：卢克前妻家的抗议现场，开车巡逻的警察多次向战友们竖大拇指说”你们做得好”；还有警察对战友说”感谢你们在为美国人而战，你们在拯救美国！”
#和平抗议 #新中国联邦 #普衡 #美迈斯 #中共渗透 #卢克 #单伟建