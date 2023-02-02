https://gettr.com/post/p272uo004ce
1/31/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 73: At the protest site near the house of Luc Despins’ ex-wife, a policeman who was patrolling in the car gave thumbs up to our fellow fighters again and again and said, “Good job”; other policemen also said to us, “You are saving America. You are fighting for us. Thank you so much!”
#peacefulprotest #NFSC #PaulHastings #OMelvenyMyers #CCPinfiltration #NFSC #LucDespins #WeijianShan
1/31/2023 对邪恶说不第73天：卢克前妻家的抗议现场，开车巡逻的警察多次向战友们竖大拇指说”你们做得好”；还有警察对战友说”感谢你们在为美国人而战，你们在拯救美国！”
#和平抗议 #新中国联邦 #普衡 #美迈斯 #中共渗透 #卢克 #单伟建
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.