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My Theory On Afghanistan Situation
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230 views • August 17, 2021
I was deployed there from 2011-2012 and the second half of my deployment I was in Kabul specifically on HQ ISAF. This whole thing stinks to high heaven.
Sources:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2021/08/17/worlds-moral-obligation-afghan-refugees/
https://www.dhs.gov/ntas/advisory/national-terrorism-advisory-system-bulletin-august-13-2021
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Sources:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2021/08/17/worlds-moral-obligation-afghan-refugees/
https://www.dhs.gov/ntas/advisory/national-terrorism-advisory-system-bulletin-august-13-2021
CLOWN WORLD DATING: https://www.clownworlddating.com/
DONATE: https://www.clownworlddating.com/donate/
GAB: https://gab.com/clownworlddating
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
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