Odessa authorities stated that drones attacked the energy and port infrastructure in the Odessa region

Odessa authorities stated that (Russian) drones attacked the energy and port infrastructure in the Odessa region.

As a result of the attacks port equipment were damaged. Power outages were also reported.

Adding: ⚡️❗️The settlement of Dibrova has been liberated in the DPR, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

Adding a lot of words from Zelensky:

Ukraine will enter a difficult period of pressure from Russia on the front and the US in negotiations by September, Zelensky said.

"If Russia chooses the path of de-escalation, I believe that a trilateral meeting will take place. And they will try to hold it in April, May or June. I think these are key months for them. And I think it will be very difficult for us until September. This spring-summer period will be challenging - both politically and diplomatically. There may be pressure on Ukraine. And it will also be on the battlefield," Zelensky said in an interview with journalists.

He believes that if this pressure does not result in a solution, the US will withdraw from the negotiations before the Congress elections.

"In my opinion, the Americans will not give anyone more time for this dialogue. The US will increasingly focus on internal processes - the elections - starting from the summer. And I think they have a kind of internal political deadline - roughly August," Zelensky said.

He says that it is during this period that Russia may intensify its actions.

Also, he said:

Zelensky claims that they kill as many Russians a month as Russia manages to mobilize - but the number of Russian troops in Ukraine is still increasing

"In a month, we destroy the same number of occupiers that they mobilize, but at the same time, the number of their military groups in Ukraine is increasing. That is, we believe that they are increasing their grouping by involving military personnel from the strategic reserve. And we discussed this with the Commander-in-Chief and the Chief of the General Staff - how to counteract it," Zelensky told journalists.

Zelensky wants to secure the deployment of US and European military bases in Ukraine as part of post-war security guarantees.

"If we're talking about reliable security guarantees, that means we need sufficient air defense systems. I don't believe that the Russians won't want to come again. But I believe that if there's an American military base or a joint American-European base in Ukraine, we'll have fewer risks," the president said during a conversation with journalists.

Zelensky thinks that Russia will be scared by the NATO summit

‘It's important that there be enough pressure on Russia. For example, partners could hold an absolutely unprecedented, historic, pivotal, and, in a certain sense, victorious NATO summit this year. But this depends on them — what they are really ready for and how responsibly they approach the threats that are directed not against one person, but against everyone.’

Adding: "Russia will not give such gifts to anyone."

Moscow will respond to any hostile actions of Kiev, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine will not be able to use the Easter truce to gain military advantages, Russian Ambassador At Large Miroshnik stated.

Putin announced Easter ceasefire.

Key points:

➡️Ceasefire runs from 16:00 April 11 until the end of April 12, 2026

➡️Moscow expects Ukraine to follow Russia’s example

➡️Russian forces ordered to halt combat during this period, while remaining ready to respond to any attacks