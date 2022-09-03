GB News MSM-Lite Takeover?





https://rumble.com/v1ii4uc-gb-news-msm-lite-takeover.html

A Dune Drifter pick of the top stories from the UK Column News program that went out 19th August 2022 at 13:00 GMT.

This selection of excerpts features Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and Vanessa Beeley

Please find more 'truth' news from https://www.ukcolumn.org/

Funded by it's members be sure to consider a subscription to keep the reliable source of news continuing.

https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-19th-august-2022

Sources:

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PG Article: - https://bit.ly/3AzVjFu

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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg

http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/

DUNE

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest

WATER BEARER

https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer

DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)

https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest





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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

Soundgrounder Music

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg





GB News, Take Over, Or Take Down