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266) Inhaled vaccines for children (sterilizing and implanting nanotechnology)
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570 views • June 07, 2022
Attention at schools -- The new inhalable aerosol vaccine (graphene) is simple intoxication of children. In addition to brain and neurological damage, it will result in increased morbidity in general, for sterilization and implantation.
Credits to LA QUINTA COLUMNA, June 06, 2022:
DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 331: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/10000000_597610784802841_2713202349095605852_n:7
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
Credits to LA QUINTA COLUMNA, June 06, 2022:
DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 331: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/10000000_597610784802841_2713202349095605852_n:7
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
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