[Prophetic] The Days of Ezekiel | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy

The Days of Ezekiel – a right now message that is both informational and inspirational of where we are on God’s timetable. This Prophetic teaching from Pastor Sandra Kennedy presents many details of the “Coming of the Lord” and why it is imperative that we pay close attention to the signs that are right in front of us. These Bible prophesies, that are happening now, clearly shows that the battles that are raging is a war between “Good and evil”, a war that has to do with “God and satan”, and it is the formation of the “End-time war” at Armageddon. Listen Church, God wants us to know and understand what’s happening all over the world, that is driven by horrendous demonic forces; for we are in unchartered territory; and we can no longer measure what’s happening by our standards and time frames though our religions and traditions. Hear God’s words of Prophecy, for we must know "God does what He says and He says what He does - IT IS GOING TO HAPPEN” - Ezekiel chapters 36 – 38.





