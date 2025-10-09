BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

STOP The mRNA Shots w/ Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, Dr. Mark Trozzi & Andrew Bridgen
FreeNZ
FreeNZ
15 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
61 views • 2 days ago

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, Dr. Mark Trozzi, and former UK MP Andrew Bridgen speak to Liz Gunn as they expose the harsh realities of the mRNA injections. We discuss their battles against censorship, medical boards, and Big Pharma, including Dr. Bowden’s lawsuit against the FSMB, Dr. Trozzi’s fight for truth in Canada, and Andrew Bridgen’s political persecution for opposing vaccine mandates. With alarming insights into vaccine injuries, suppressed data, and the global eugenics agenda led by Bill Gates, we urge vigilant action to hold the Globalist perpetrators and political puppets accountable.


Mary Talley Bowden MD on X - https://x.com/MdBreathe

Mary Talley Bowden On Substack - https://drbowden.substack.com


Dr Mark Trozzi MD on X - https://x.com/DrTrozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi's website: https://www.drtrozzi.news


Andrew Bridgen on X/Twitter - https://x.com/ABridgen

Andrew Bridgen’s website - https://abridgen.uk/fund-my-work/


Links:

Tucker Carlson - Dr. Mary Talley Bowden: How Vaccines Got Politicized and the Medical Industry Lost All Credibility: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L28k2FTSENE


Joe Rogan Experience #2335 - Dr. Mary Talley Bowden: https://youtu.be/Ru7BIqXQZns


Sasha Latypova & Jim Ferguson - Netherlands Court Case Exposes Covid Fraud: https://rumble.com/v6y6dug-netherlands-court-case-exposes-global-covid-response-expert-witnesses-speak.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a


Andrew Bridgen - UK’s Hidden Migration Crisis: Secret Flights Exposed: https://rumble.com/v6zapmq-andrew-bridgen-uks-hidden-migration-crisis-secret-flights-exposed.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a


The Dark Truth of America's Federation Of State Medical Boards (FSMB) with Dr. Bruce Dooley: https://rumble.com/v1lbjvd-the-dark-truth-of-americas-federation-of-state-medical-boards.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_v


Affiliates:

Dioxi Care - Chlorine Dioxide based Oral Care, Skin Care & Veterinary & Wound Care: https://frontierpharm.com/?sca_ref=9717384.brQladA5pg

Snoot Spray - Chlorine Dioxide based Nasal Cleaner: https://www.snootspray.com/?sca_ref=9667634.AV2NJQvGlT

Wide Awake Media - Freedom T-Shirts: https://wideawake.clothing/en-nz?sca_ref=9458851.1aXfjvGDqL


Buy FreeNZ a tea: https://buymeacoffee.com/supportfreenz

Keywords
healthvaccinesbioweaponscovidmrna
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy