STOP The mRNA Shots w/ Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, Dr. Mark Trozzi & Andrew Bridgen

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, Dr. Mark Trozzi, and former UK MP Andrew Bridgen speak to Liz Gunn as they expose the harsh realities of the mRNA injections. We discuss their battles against censorship, medical boards, and Big Pharma, including Dr. Bowden’s lawsuit against the FSMB, Dr. Trozzi’s fight for truth in Canada, and Andrew Bridgen’s political persecution for opposing vaccine mandates. With alarming insights into vaccine injuries, suppressed data, and the global eugenics agenda led by Bill Gates, we urge vigilant action to hold the Globalist perpetrators and political puppets accountable.
Mary Talley Bowden MD on X - https://x.com/MdBreathe
Mary Talley Bowden On Substack - https://drbowden.substack.com
Dr Mark Trozzi MD on X - https://x.com/DrTrozzi
Dr Mark Trozzi's website: https://www.drtrozzi.news
Andrew Bridgen on X/Twitter - https://x.com/ABridgen
Andrew Bridgen’s website - https://abridgen.uk/fund-my-work/
