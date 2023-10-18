Here's How YOU Will Be Decolonized | Blaze TV

A string of horrific attacks by Hamas on civilian targets have plunged the Middle East into chaos, but that chaos has also spilled into the streets of Western cities. I discuss the ideology of decolonization and why violence has always been a central part of the leftist revolution.





