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EXPERTS STRUGGLING AS COVID MUTATES
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
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432 views • February 19, 2021
EXPERTS STRUGGLING AS COVID MUTATES

Experts worry a South African variant of #Covid19 could be resistant to the new Covid vaccines, highlighting the principal concern of studies from 2018 over a vaccine's ability to trigger pathogens to evolve. While some experts believe this is another reason natural herd immunity is superior to temporary vaccine protection, self-proclaimed “vaccine expert” and tech billionaire, Bill Gates, says the solution is yet another vaccine dose.

#CovidVariants #Mutations #SouthAfricanVariant #NaturalHerdImmunity #BillGates #BoosterShot #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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