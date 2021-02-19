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EXPERTS STRUGGLING AS COVID MUTATES
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432 views • February 19, 2021
EXPERTS STRUGGLING AS COVID MUTATES
Experts worry a South African variant of #Covid19 could be resistant to the new Covid vaccines, highlighting the principal concern of studies from 2018 over a vaccine's ability to trigger pathogens to evolve. While some experts believe this is another reason natural herd immunity is superior to temporary vaccine protection, self-proclaimed “vaccine expert” and tech billionaire, Bill Gates, says the solution is yet another vaccine dose.
#CovidVariants #Mutations #SouthAfricanVariant #NaturalHerdImmunity #BillGates #BoosterShot #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
Experts worry a South African variant of #Covid19 could be resistant to the new Covid vaccines, highlighting the principal concern of studies from 2018 over a vaccine's ability to trigger pathogens to evolve. While some experts believe this is another reason natural herd immunity is superior to temporary vaccine protection, self-proclaimed “vaccine expert” and tech billionaire, Bill Gates, says the solution is yet another vaccine dose.
#CovidVariants #Mutations #SouthAfricanVariant #NaturalHerdImmunity #BillGates #BoosterShot #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
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