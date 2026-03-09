BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 423 - A Glimpse Of Glory
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
53 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • 21 hours ago

In this video message I really feel led to return to the Book of Acts and to talk about WHY all false teachers and preachers AVOID and DISMISS this book as DOCTRINE and WHY they all MISS the truth about what God planned to do with his people from the beginning of time. WHAT is it about the Book Of ACTS that causes so many men and women to stumble before its powerful message?

First of all it is the PROGRESSIVE CHRISTIAN DELUSION that virtually forces men and women to IGNORE or TWIST the Revelation in this wonderful book of the Bible to suit their own modern Luciferian mindset and values. I spoke about that strong DOCTRINAL delusion 2 video messages ago in “Progressive Delusion.” If you haven’t listened to that then I urge you to do so, in order that this message makes more sense for you. I am continually building message upon message in this educational series as God shows me what to do.

Secondly, people ignore the Book Of Acts because they are devoid of the Holy Spirit and don’t like being reminded that they DON’T have today what the early ekklesia of God did have and I’m talking about POWER - the true anointing of God. The Holy Spirit of God has been SHUT OUT of denominational Tare Christianity. He is NOT welcome in the RELIGIOUS WORLD. The Holy Spirit has been REPLACED by church PROGRAMS, CEREMONIES and RITUALS.

When a TARE Christian reads the Book Of Acts they can’t identify with the characters and events because they are NOT OF the Holy Spirit. They see early Christians as being archaic or primitive compared to their sophisticated and superior form of PROGRESSIVE organized religion centred on the Doctrines of MEN.


Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com


How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html


Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html


The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html


The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html


The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html


The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 433 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html


Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7


Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5


Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling


BitChute - Darkness Is Falling


Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth


You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel


pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling


Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling

Keywords
sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iran conflict threatens global supply chains as Strait of Hormuz disruptions mount

Iran conflict threatens global supply chains as Strait of Hormuz disruptions mount

Belle Carter
Israel strikes Iranian clerical site amid succession talks after Khamenei&#8217;s death

Israel strikes Iranian clerical site amid succession talks after Khamenei’s death

Laura Harris
The Reluctant Patriot: How to dismantle Big Government socialism, reclaim liberty and defeat the elite&#8217;s war on freedom

The Reluctant Patriot: How to dismantle Big Government socialism, reclaim liberty and defeat the elite’s war on freedom

Belle Carter
&#8220;A.G.E.S. Fall Conference&#8221; on BrightU: How ancient Egyptian &#8220;biophotonic gold&#8221; was the original source of superhuman power

“A.G.E.S. Fall Conference” on BrightU: How ancient Egyptian “biophotonic gold” was the original source of superhuman power

Jacob Thomas
Review of Dietary Supplement Recommendations for Women Over 40 Examined

Review of Dietary Supplement Recommendations for Women Over 40 Examined

Morgan S. Verity
The Natural Advantage: Why Eating Spinach in the Morning Is a Simple, Powerful Health Act

The Natural Advantage: Why Eating Spinach in the Morning Is a Simple, Powerful Health Act

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy