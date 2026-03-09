The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 423 - A Glimpse Of Glory

In this video message I really feel led to return to the Book of Acts and to talk about WHY all false teachers and preachers AVOID and DISMISS this book as DOCTRINE and WHY they all MISS the truth about what God planned to do with his people from the beginning of time. WHAT is it about the Book Of ACTS that causes so many men and women to stumble before its powerful message?

First of all it is the PROGRESSIVE CHRISTIAN DELUSION that virtually forces men and women to IGNORE or TWIST the Revelation in this wonderful book of the Bible to suit their own modern Luciferian mindset and values. I spoke about that strong DOCTRINAL delusion 2 video messages ago in “Progressive Delusion.” If you haven’t listened to that then I urge you to do so, in order that this message makes more sense for you. I am continually building message upon message in this educational series as God shows me what to do.

Secondly, people ignore the Book Of Acts because they are devoid of the Holy Spirit and don’t like being reminded that they DON’T have today what the early ekklesia of God did have and I’m talking about POWER - the true anointing of God. The Holy Spirit of God has been SHUT OUT of denominational Tare Christianity. He is NOT welcome in the RELIGIOUS WORLD. The Holy Spirit has been REPLACED by church PROGRAMS, CEREMONIES and RITUALS.

When a TARE Christian reads the Book Of Acts they can’t identify with the characters and events because they are NOT OF the Holy Spirit. They see early Christians as being archaic or primitive compared to their sophisticated and superior form of PROGRESSIVE organized religion centred on the Doctrines of MEN.





