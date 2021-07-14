© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Failure of The Regressive Left | Islamic Terrorist Attacks
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • July 14, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3242/the-failure-of-the-regressive-left-islamic-terrorist-attacks
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3242-the-failure-of-the-regressive-left-islamic-terrorist-attacks
In the aftermath of the Brussels Terrorist Attacks, the European Migrant Crisis and acceptance of Syrian refugees into Western Countries again took center stage. As the regressive left makes claims of Islamophobia and the horrors of collective guilt, Stefan Molyneux pushes back with facts, figures and rational arguments.
Sources:
https://muslimstatistics.wordpress.com/2015/12/12/germany-statistics-show-majority-of-muslim-refugees-will-never-work/
http://bulletin.swarthmore.edu/bulletin-issue-archive/index.html%3Fp=145.html
http://www.snapnetwork.org/rome_pope_estimates_of_predator_priests
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3242-the-failure-of-the-regressive-left-islamic-terrorist-attacks
In the aftermath of the Brussels Terrorist Attacks, the European Migrant Crisis and acceptance of Syrian refugees into Western Countries again took center stage. As the regressive left makes claims of Islamophobia and the horrors of collective guilt, Stefan Molyneux pushes back with facts, figures and rational arguments.
Sources:
https://muslimstatistics.wordpress.com/2015/12/12/germany-statistics-show-majority-of-muslim-refugees-will-never-work/
http://bulletin.swarthmore.edu/bulletin-issue-archive/index.html%3Fp=145.html
http://www.snapnetwork.org/rome_pope_estimates_of_predator_priests
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.