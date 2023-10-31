Jayson Jaws: Housing Bubble Finally Cracked! Home Prices Just Took Biggest Drop Since 2009!!
500 views
•
Published 14 hours ago
•
median new house price in september was $418,800 - a 12.3% drop from a year ago
Keywords
cost of livinghousing marketeconomic realitymortgage ratesbull boomhousing inventory
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos