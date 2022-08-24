8/24/2022 Miles Guo: For His Own Safety, Xi Jinping Will Arrest Factions of Zeng Qinghong and Wang Qishan

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https://gnews.org/post/p1dip7149
8/24/2022 Miles Guo: For his own safety, Xi Jinping will definitely arrest Zeng Qinghong’s grandson Zeng Xiangtian, granddaughter Zeng Xiangyue, Dai Yongge, Dai Bin, Zhang Songqiao, Zhang Li, Yao Qing, and others. Bruno Wu, Yang Lan, Song Zuying, and Vicky Chan are all with them