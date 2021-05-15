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Our First Victory for Freedom -- June 2020
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41 views • May 15, 2021
May 14, 2021
Walk back in time with me to almost a year ago. This video starts with my address to the Orange County Board of Supervisors on June 9, 2020 followed by a clip from the subsequent press conference where Chairman Michelle Steel announces that masks are no longer required in Orange County, CA.
Subscribe for my action emails here: https://www.TheHealthyAmerican.org
Subscribe to my ad-free censorship-free private platform here:
https://PeggyHall.tv
Walk back in time with me to almost a year ago. This video starts with my address to the Orange County Board of Supervisors on June 9, 2020 followed by a clip from the subsequent press conference where Chairman Michelle Steel announces that masks are no longer required in Orange County, CA.
Subscribe for my action emails here: https://www.TheHealthyAmerican.org
Subscribe to my ad-free censorship-free private platform here:
https://PeggyHall.tv
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