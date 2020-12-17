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Ammon Bundy On Black Lives Matter & The Balkanization Of The American People
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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41 views • December 17, 2020
Ammon Bundy knows what it is like to be targeted by the federal government. He knows what it is to be at the center of controversy and literally in the sights of tyrants and their agents in government. Recently, he was at the center of a controversy surrounding Black Lives Matter and joins me to tell his side of what went on and about what he sees taking place in the US. He also is putting forth a solution to unite the people together.

See more here: https://settingbrushfires.com/ammon-bundy-on-black-lives-matter-the-balkanization-of-the-american-people/

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qanondonald trumpqmichael flynnammon bundyblack lives mattertim brownsons of libertysetting brushfiresred state talk radiobalkanizationjericho marchpeoples rights
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