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Cars trapped in tunnel amid floods in China; Family washed away by mudslides | China in Focus
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81 views • July 23, 2021
#SevereFlooding worsens in China. Drivers inside a road tunnel -- trapped inside amid rising water. Human remains were later carried out in sealed foam boxes.
Residents blame authorities for making flood conditions worse. That’s after they released water from an upstream reservoir--with no warning.
An insider reveals the real story of what happened inside a Chinese subway. Revealing what’s been called missed opportunities to save lives.
News from Hong Kong’s pro-democracy front. Seven men that attacked pro-democracy protesters in 2019 are going to jail. But police are also arresting a media professional, and several book publishers.
And American photography company Kodak bends to Beijing. It offered an apology to China related to the country’s Xinjiang region.
00:00 Intro
00:54 Cars trapped in tunnel amid floods in China
03:04 Floodgates opened amid flood without warning
04:54 Zhengzhou subway insider: man-made disaster
06:21 Concern over flood victims with bleeding eyes
07:21 Chinese residents help each other amid flood
08:01 Floods in China: family washed away by mudslides
09:40 'Once-in-a-millennium' rain claim questioned
11:28 Hong Kong sentences 7 for train station attack
12:47 Former Apple Daily editor arrested in HK
14:03 HK police: children's books incite sedition
15:43 Kodak apologizes to China over Xinjiang post
17:43 Marxism wants to keep people poor: Sen. Rubio
20:09 UK MP warns over Chinese gene data harvesting
Residents blame authorities for making flood conditions worse. That’s after they released water from an upstream reservoir--with no warning.
An insider reveals the real story of what happened inside a Chinese subway. Revealing what’s been called missed opportunities to save lives.
News from Hong Kong’s pro-democracy front. Seven men that attacked pro-democracy protesters in 2019 are going to jail. But police are also arresting a media professional, and several book publishers.
And American photography company Kodak bends to Beijing. It offered an apology to China related to the country’s Xinjiang region.
00:00 Intro
00:54 Cars trapped in tunnel amid floods in China
03:04 Floodgates opened amid flood without warning
04:54 Zhengzhou subway insider: man-made disaster
06:21 Concern over flood victims with bleeding eyes
07:21 Chinese residents help each other amid flood
08:01 Floods in China: family washed away by mudslides
09:40 'Once-in-a-millennium' rain claim questioned
11:28 Hong Kong sentences 7 for train station attack
12:47 Former Apple Daily editor arrested in HK
14:03 HK police: children's books incite sedition
15:43 Kodak apologizes to China over Xinjiang post
17:43 Marxism wants to keep people poor: Sen. Rubio
20:09 UK MP warns over Chinese gene data harvesting
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