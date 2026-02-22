BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
C-Span Call from John Barron (Trump?) real pseudonym, Trump has used for decades when speaking to the media
A certain “John Barron” from Virginia called into C-SPAN to complain about the recent Supreme Court tariff ruling.

John Barron is a real pseudonym Trump has used for decades when speaking to the media.

To avoid being recognized, the Supreme Leader of America even seemed to pinch his nose while speaking.

Adding later, C-Span posted about this call:

Because so many of you are talking about Friday’s C-SPAN caller who identified himself as “John Barron,” we want to put this to rest: it was not the president. The call came from a central Virginia phone number and came while the president was in a widely covered, in-person White-House meeting with the governors. Tune into C-SPAN for the actual president at the State of the Union Address on Tuesday night.

https://x.com/cspan/status/2025679408132989253?

