The Great Awakening——Initiation
Analysis of The Great Awakening throughout the spiritual war, it's affect on the people spiritually and physically and how to attack the head of the snake to bring down a corrupt establishment.
SOURCE: WE THE PEOPLE
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.