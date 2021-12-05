© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch: Donald Trump Says to "Leave George Soros Alone"
Follow
1
Share
Report
395 views • December 05, 2021
"Forget Soros. Leave him alone. He's got enough problems. What about Soros, let's talk about somebody else, sweetheart,” Trump said in response to one of his supporters after she yelled out the name "George Soros!" during one of Trump's speeches about billionaires deciding policy back in 2016.
Over the years, the two billionaires have had tabloid-friendly professional dealings, teaming up to build one of North America’s most recognizable skyscrapers—and shared billing on a lawsuit over the sale of the most expensive building in New York City, amongst other endeavors.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2021/12/news/socialism/watch-donald-trump-says-to-leave-george-soros-alone/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
Over the years, the two billionaires have had tabloid-friendly professional dealings, teaming up to build one of North America’s most recognizable skyscrapers—and shared billing on a lawsuit over the sale of the most expensive building in New York City, amongst other endeavors.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2021/12/news/socialism/watch-donald-trump-says-to-leave-george-soros-alone/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.