Dismantle the Corrupt and Lawless FBI to the Ground! - Steve Bannon w/ Texas AG Ken Paxton

(May 29, 2024) Ken Paxton: “The FBI was formed to go after organized crime, and the problem with that now is, they are organized crime.”
“They are the Gestapo… We have got to have a President who will come in (and) bring in an Attorney General that will take these guys out, and make sure that the corruption is eliminated and start over.”
Full segment on Steve Bannon’s War Room: https://rumble.com/v4y85n2-were-not-investigating-fbi-because-law-enforcement-cannot-commit-a-crime.html
