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Gas Prices Should Be Much Lower - Not Higher!
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23 views • April 15, 2022
There's 'zero' legitimate excuse for high Gas Prices - The U.S. Has 100 Billion+ Barrels of Oil, Canada 180 Billion+ Barrels of Oil. Elitist make Million$ while the people suffer. For the sake of all, Pray that God removes these evil entities from high places.
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Follow me on my other channels:
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Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TruthFreedom:8
RoxyTube: https://www.roxytube.com/@RealTruth
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SBeecHvm5USX/
If you feel led to sow into this Truth Seeking/Sharing channel, I will forever be grateful and May the Lord Bless You for it. Thank you - 🙏
🧚🏼 Cash App: $RealTruthRevealed
☑️ paypal.me/RealTruthRevealed
✅ Venmo: RealTruthRevealed
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