The (Russian) “Rubicon” Center reports on the elimination on December 22nd of the Deputy Head of the Second Directorate of the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Acting Head of the Operational Management Department of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as a result of an FPV drone strike on a car in Konstantinovka.

Ukrainian men were smuggled into the EU through a non-operational gas pipeline, according to Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU).

A 62-year-old transporter from Lvov was detained in Transcarpathia on suspicion of organizing the scheme.

Investigators say he transported men to western Ukraine and routed them through the pipeline, while an associate in the EU — originally from Pokrovsk — received them and recruited clients via TikTok.