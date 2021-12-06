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Parents of Michigan School Shooter Arrested After Manhunt
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1 view • December 06, 2021
Austin Police Refuse To Assist Gun Stores in Verifying Stolen Firearms..... Alec Baldwin’s story has more holes than a target at a gun range. And the Michigan school shooter's parents have been arrested after a short manhunt.
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