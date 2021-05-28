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Airwolf
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40 views • May 28, 2021
Airwolf is an American action military drama television series that ran from January 22, 1984 until August 7, 1987. The program centers on a high-technology military helicopter, code-named Airwolf, and its crew as they undertake various exotic missions, many involving espionage, with a Cold War theme. The flight-capable Airwolf helicopter was a cosmetically modified Bell 222, serial number 47085, sometimes unofficially called a Bell 222A.
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