D.BUZZ FEATURES: EDIT PROFILE FEATURES:

Along the left-hand side of the menu, you'll find the option "Profile". When you click this newly brought to your profile and underneath the banner image you'll find an option that says "Edit Profile". If you click this a pop-up window will appear.



You have options to add in a name, a bio, a location, and, add a webpage link of your choice. Additionally, you can upload a profile image by clicking inside the center of the circle, or upload a banner image by clicking the center of the banner image.



Whatever you are happy with your changes simply click the save button, or click the X in the top left-hand corner to exit out without saving.



ADDITIONAL POINTS:

The Name, bio, and location text options can be anything that you want, you're not limited to just adding what the specific boxes are for.

The web text box will be the only one that hotlinks, makes a clickable link to any URL you select.

Your profile is linked to the HIVE database, any changes you make will echo across the blockchain. This means profiles on other front ends such as Peaked, HIVE.blog, or 3speak will also update with the information.

D.BUZZ FEATURES :

The D.Buzz Features Video series is focused on short videos for all the different features on D.Buzz. These videos are to be used for our community in referencing features and to address "how to" questions.



Should you have any questions or suggestions not listed in the video, please add them below in the comments or reach out to us on Discord.



Thank you for being part of our community.