Nick Fuentes: BAPists are running an elaborate psyop to dupe RW dissidents into aligning with Zionist ambitions.

BAPists are running an elaborate psyop to dupe RW dissidents into aligning with Zionist ambitions. Hope this helps.

“I've noticed a lot of things that are weird. Like they've never been attacked by the ADL or the SPLC. Isn't that weird?”

- Nick Fuentes (@NickJFuentes)





https://x.com/etherXwave/status/1860471680956616895





Cozy.tv: https://cozy.tv/nick

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/nickjfuentes

Telegram: https://t.me/nickjfuentes

Twitter: https://x.com/nickjfuentes

Cozy.tv Telegram: http://t.me/cozytvofficial

America First HQ Telegram: http://t.me/AmericaFirstHQ

AF Clips Telegram: https://t.me/AFClips3

Website: https://nicholasjfuentes.com

Gab: https://gab.com/realnickjfuentes

Periscope: https://pscp.tv/NickJFuentes

AFPAC: https://afpac.events

America First Foundation: https://americafirstfoundation.org

Cozy TV America First Foundation: http://Cozy.tv/AFF