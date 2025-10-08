THEY ARE NOW TRACKING AMERICAN CHRISTIANS DURING CHURCH SERVICES 🎙 REDACTED

Here’s the full list of churches targeted starting on page 34: https://efile.fara.gov/docs/7653-Exhibit-AB-20250927-1.pdf





This week we learned that Israel plans to spend $4.1 million on marketing to save its reputation in the United States, according to the Jewish Telegraph Agency. Most of the marketing will be aimed at American Christians. The documents, filed under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, show a plan for what they call the “largest Christian Church Geofencing Campaign in U.S. history.” It will be run by an entity called Show Faith by Works, LLC - a reference to the popular verse in James that says "faith without works is dead." This is according to new reporting from Nick Stout at Dropsite News. Journalist Nick Stout who broke the $7,000 per post story joins us from Responsible Statecraft...





