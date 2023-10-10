Thrive Together: Building Resilience in Uncertain Times



Beyond Gold & Silver

Oct 9, 2023 #communitystrong #prepared #standtogether

Join the movement to build strong communities, preserve wealth, and resist the control of elites and institutions, as Lynette Zang provides invaluable insights and strategies for a more secure future. If you'd like to be as self-sufficient and independent as possible concerning Wealth Preservation, Food, Water, Energy, Security, Barterability, Community, and Shelter. Then you've come to the right place. Please remember that my "Step-1" was Wealth Preservation because it's a lot harder to develop the rest of these pieces if your money disintegrates with hyperinflation. To learn the strategy I employed first, click the link here to Schedule a Call: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/bgs?utm_content=BGS1092023&month=2023-10

Or if it’s more urgent, you may call direct: 866-393-1002 🔴 To Receive New Tips and Updated Information, Subscribe here: https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldS... 🔗 To see Lynette's slides and links from this video: https://beyondgoldandsilver.com/thriv... 📖 Chapters: 00:20 Welcome 00:45 Food 01:48 Water 03:32 Energy 05:29 Security 06:45 Barter Ability 08:45 Wealth Preservation 10:59 Community 14:37 Shelter 16:52 Thrivers 17:43 Stay Informed Thrivers Community: https://www.thriverscommunity.com/ 🌱 For More Blogs and Information: https://beyondgoldandsilver.com ⬇️ Follow Lynette Zang on Socials for More Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lynettezang/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang Podcast: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🚨BEWARE OF SCAMMERS🚨 Some accounts may be impersonating BGS and ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. Beyond Gold & Silver and ITM Trading are our only YouTube channels. _______________ FYI: ITM Trading is comprised of Precious Metals and Economic Experts. They are not financial planners, nor do they give general financial consulting. They are economic experts and sell Gold & Silver to Strategic Investors who want to protect their wealth with the proper types, dates, and qualities of precious metals. For more info Call: 866-393-1002 If you have questions to submit for our Q&A Video Series, send them to: [email protected] You can also email us at: [email protected] Homepage: https://beyondgoldandsilver.com/ Beyond Gold and Silver Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_bgs Beyond Gold & Silver - by ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2023 All Rights Reserved. #communitystrong #prepared #standtogether