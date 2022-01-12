Daily Mail Gets More Engagement on Gettr Than on Twitter. That Is Game Changer

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01/07/2022 Jason Miller: More influencers joined Getter. The engagement level and the quality of the conversations that are happening on Getter are getting better and better. Daily Mail gets more engagement on Gettr than on Twitter. That is a game changer. That’s gonna lead to a lot more breaking news outlets wanting to join Getter。