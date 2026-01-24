Philip K. Dick: If You Find This World Bad, You Should See Some of the Others (Metz Speech)





In 1977, at the sci‑fi festival in Metz, France, PKD shocked the audience by declaring:





>Our reality is a reprogrammable simulation.

>A mysterious intelligence (VALIS) is trying to awaken us.





https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=vbStI5CH-gk









He also described what we now call the Mandela Effect, in which “lateral changes” create alternate, overlapping realities that leave residual memories of a previous timeline.