© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Philip K. Dick: If You Find This World Bad, You Should See Some of the Others (Metz Speech)
In 1977, at the sci‑fi festival in Metz, France, PKD shocked the audience by declaring:
>Our reality is a reprogrammable simulation.
>A mysterious intelligence (VALIS) is trying to awaken us.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=vbStI5CH-gk
He also described what we now call the Mandela Effect, in which “lateral changes” create alternate, overlapping realities that leave residual memories of a previous timeline.