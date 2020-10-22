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See Full 60 Minutes Interview Trump Leaked
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658 views • October 22, 2020
Donald Trump spars with Skeksi Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes as she attempts a series of gotcha questions. Trump leaked the full interview rather than wait for the mashup produced by these MSMS harpies
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