Carnivore Vs Blood Cancer, Cancer as a Metabolic disease with Professor Thomas Seyfried

Today is the best day, I am honored to have spoken with Professor Thomas Seyfried, one of the world's foremost experts in Cancer research. Author of the book, 'Cancer as a Metabolic Disease'. The Professor was very generous to take time out of his busy schedule to join me, I am so very grateful that he did. It was wonderful to meet him.
Please forgive my side of the interview, it is my first time doing anything like this, I was so nervous I forgot every question I had written out to ask the Professor, but if I am lucky enough, he will join me again some day. This took me far beyond my usual boundaries, but growth only occurs when you step outside your comfort zone. Patrons thank you- https://www.patreon.com/posts/thank-you-so-87820046?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=postshare_creator&utm_content=join_link
Targeting cancer-
https://www.bc.edu/bc-web/bcnews/science-tech-and-health/biology-and-genetics/targeting-cancer.html
Professor Thomas Seyfried Boston College- https://www.bc.edu/bc-web/schools/mcas/departments/biology/people/faculty-directory/thomas-seyfried.html
Provocative Question: Should Ketogenic Metabolic Therapy Become the Standard of Care for Glioblastoma? https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11064-019-02795-4
Cancer as a Metabolic Disease: On the Origin, Management, and Prevention of Cancer
https://www.amazon.com/Cancer-Metabolic-Disease-Management-Prevention/dp/0470584920/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8
Thomas Seyfried: Cancer: A Metabolic Disease With Metabolic Solutions
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SEE-oU8_NSU
Fundraiser help me start again, and build the podcast that will help others through tough times. Thank you all for any small donation
https://www.gofundme.com/f/starting-again-new-podcast?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet
3/11 AFTERMATH: These are personal photos taken in the months after the Earth Quake and Tsunami in Japan, March 2011https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C123D9B8
https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0C1295Q49
Follow me on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/dclearningtolive/
#Carnivorediet #weightloss #weightlossjourney #motivation #fear #anxiety #health #fatloss #keto #ketodiet #fatlossjourney #transformation #mentalhealth #depression #carnivorelifestyle #obesity #wellness #weightlosstransformation #lifestyle #inspiration #bloodcancer #cancer #homeless #carnivore #medicine #chemotherapy #chemo #meat #startingagain #focus #carnivore #heart #health #fitness #strengthtraining #power #gym #brisbaneaustralia #hospital #terminal #workout #excercise #carnivore #bloodcancer #cancer #selfhealing #healing #spiritual #spiritwithin #god #mindovermatter #diet #selfhelp
