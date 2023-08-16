Carnivore Vs Blood Cancer, Cancer as a Metabolic disease with Professor Thomas Seyfried

Today is the best day, I am honored to have spoken with Professor Thomas Seyfried, one of the world's foremost experts in Cancer research. Author of the book, 'Cancer as a Metabolic Disease'. The Professor was very generous to take time out of his busy schedule to join me, I am so very grateful that he did. It was wonderful to meet him.

Please forgive my side of the interview, it is my first time doing anything like this, I was so nervous I forgot every question I had written out to ask the Professor, but if I am lucky enough, he will join me again some day. This took me far beyond my usual boundaries, but growth only occurs when you step outside your comfort zone.





Targeting cancer-

https://www.bc.edu/bc-web/bcnews/science-tech-and-health/biology-and-genetics/targeting-cancer.html

Professor Thomas Seyfried Boston College- https://www.bc.edu/bc-web/schools/mcas/departments/biology/people/faculty-directory/thomas-seyfried.html

Provocative Question: Should Ketogenic Metabolic Therapy Become the Standard of Care for Glioblastoma? https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11064-019-02795-4

Cancer as a Metabolic https://www.amazon.com/Cancer-Metabolic-Disease-Management-Prevention/dp/0470584920/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8Disease: On the Origin, Management, and Prevention of Cancer

Thomas Seyfried: Cancer: A Metabolic Disease With Metabolic Solutions

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SEE-oU8_NSU

