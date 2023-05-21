Hero Doctor DIES after saving millions by warning of vaxx injections

In Loving Memory of Dr. Rashid Buttar, 1966-2023

Written By: Sayer Ji, Founder https://greenmedinfo.com/

It is with sadness, yet great appreciation, that we pay tribute to my friend and colleague Dr. Rashid Buttar, who passed away on May 18th.

Rashid was a fearless and tireless advocate of health freedom and speaking truth to power, and he had an immense impact on helping the world understand the power of their bodies to heal, from literally anything.

We were less than a month away from his 5th Annual Advanced Medicine Conference https://www.drbuttar.info/5amc which we are now uncertain will proceed.

Given that Rashid was put on a digital hit list https://greenmedinfo.com/blog/center-countering-digital-hate-publishes-digital-hitlist-including-greenmedinfo-f3 side me, cynically named the "disinformation dozen," we had a special bond and interest in discussing the many ways we could continue to preserve health freedom, free speech, natural medicine, and ultimately bring the world into a healthier, happier, and more beautiful phase of evolution.

I will cherish these conversations, and Rashid's incredibly sincere spirit, and know that while his life has been cut short, he helped make this world a safer, better place for us all through his good works.

Due to rumors circulating and the many questions I have received as to the cause of his passing, I wish to share the last publicly recorded discussion we had, where Rashid wanted the world to know the details surrounding the sudden decline of his health.

For the record, Rashid reached out to me on Feb. 18th, and explained that only a few weeks before, he was in the ICU for 6 days, with a diagnosis of both stroke and myocarditis, with symptoms and biomarkers consistent with adverse effects from the mRNA jabs (which he did not have). As you will see in the video, he believed that he was experiencing the result of shedding (aka, "self-amplifying" properties) from the transgenic mRNA jabs.

Rashid shares his story starting at the hour marker of an interview I conducted on March 13th with Dr. Joel Bohemier, Rashid, Ty Bollinger (another "hit list" member) and titled The Censorship Industrial Establishment Exposed https://unite.live/greenmedinfo/greenmedinfo?recording_id=1999

Ultimately, Rashid life and work is to be celebrated, no matter what the circumstances are of his passing.

You will be missed, my friend, but I know many of us will continue forward the spirit of your work long into the future, which is the greatest tribute we can make to you, when it is all said and done.

With love and respect,

Sayer Ji

Sayer Ji is founder of Greenmedinfo.com, author of international best-seller REGENERATE: Unlocking Your Body's Radical Resilience through the New Biology https://www.amazon.com/Regenerate-Biological-Reverse-Chronic-Disease/dp/1401956386 co-founder of Stand for Health Freedom (501c4) http://www.standforhealthfreedom.com/ and UNITE.live http://www.unite.live/

https://clikview.com/watch/more-than-3-years-before-msm-dr-rashid-a-buttar_7oPOsabugQayiB3.html

Mirrored - bootcamp

