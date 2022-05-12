“We declare the state of National Emergency, which facilitates corruption & extends the pandemic, should be immediately terminated.”

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“We declare the state of National Emergency, which facilitates corruption and extends the pandemic, should be immediately terminated.”
“... despite waves where there was a record numbers of cases, including the Omicron variant, our hospital census remained low. And so we've now gone more than a year, far away from anything that could be considered a national emergency.”