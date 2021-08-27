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נביאים | أنبياء | פרק 7 | נעמה קטיעי Prophets-Chapter 7-Naama Katii | Hebrew | The Kidnapping of Yemenite, Mizrahi and Balkan Children by the Israeli Labor government
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30 views • August 27, 2021
Posted 9August2015 Neviim Docu-Shorts "נביאים | أنبياء | פרק 7 | נעמה קטיעי"
For more videos: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQjTNPRqTPJyeIufCe3CBNw
Naama Katiai, an activist in the Amram organization, one of the organizers of the awareness days in the Yemeni, Eastern and Balkan children affair, in a moving monologue that manages to touch both those who know and those who have never heard of the most serious and silenced affair in the Eastern struggle.
In the early years of the State of Israel, and especially in the fifties, thousands of babies and toddlers disappeared from their families - families of immigrants who came to Israel and were housed in transit and absorption camps. About two-thirds of the children were from families of Yemenite immigrants. According to low estimates, in those years every eighth child of a Yemenite family disappeared. The remaining third of the children were from other Mizrachi families - Tunisian, Moroccan, Libyan, Iraqi and others – and a small number were children of families who immigrated from the Balkans. Thousands of testimonies by parents indicate a similar method: parents were asked to give their children to nurseries or hospitals under the pretext that there “they will be given more appropriate care.” Sometimes children were violently taken by social workers or nurses, placed in ambulances and forcibly transferred to these institutions. The parents were not allowed to stay with their children and were told to go home and to return only to breastfeed their babies. A few days later the parents were told that their child had died.
For more videos: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQjTNPRqTPJyeIufCe3CBNw
Naama Katiai, an activist in the Amram organization, one of the organizers of the awareness days in the Yemeni, Eastern and Balkan children affair, in a moving monologue that manages to touch both those who know and those who have never heard of the most serious and silenced affair in the Eastern struggle.
In the early years of the State of Israel, and especially in the fifties, thousands of babies and toddlers disappeared from their families - families of immigrants who came to Israel and were housed in transit and absorption camps. About two-thirds of the children were from families of Yemenite immigrants. According to low estimates, in those years every eighth child of a Yemenite family disappeared. The remaining third of the children were from other Mizrachi families - Tunisian, Moroccan, Libyan, Iraqi and others – and a small number were children of families who immigrated from the Balkans. Thousands of testimonies by parents indicate a similar method: parents were asked to give their children to nurseries or hospitals under the pretext that there “they will be given more appropriate care.” Sometimes children were violently taken by social workers or nurses, placed in ambulances and forcibly transferred to these institutions. The parents were not allowed to stay with their children and were told to go home and to return only to breastfeed their babies. A few days later the parents were told that their child had died.
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