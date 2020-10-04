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[Oct 4, 2020] Doctor Sleep | Based on a True Story (50.9K views on YouTube!)
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76 views • October 10, 2020
Stephen King's Doctor Sleep is A LOT closer to reality than you think. As the saying goes: The Truth is Stranger than Fiction. Thanks for coming to my channel. I hope you enjoy my work. Sometimes it's ridiculous how much time I can put into one video, but I try to make them as best and as complete as possible.
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Stanley Kubrick / Moon Landing:
Moon Landing As Seen on TV
https://www.brighteon.com/d9e00e44-d7e5-41f7-8eac-573985e1f896
Disney Presents NASA On Thin Ice
https://www.brighteon.com/dcf8ce1e-8420-4a3b-8a48-cd8c1a9314cc
History of Outer Space
https://www.brighteon.com/fed5068f-c47c-4f3e-ad92-f38daf2133df
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-- uploading to Brighteon soon ---
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